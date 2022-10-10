The US-headquartered generic and specialty drug products maker Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc said commencing of India commercial operationsand has appointed Shyamakant Giri as Managing Director and President of India Business and Emerging Markets.

Amneal has manufacturing and R&D footprint in India since 2008 focusing on exports of key molecules and products through its world-class facilities across the country.

Amneal Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, aims to serve the unmet medical needs and extend its industry-leading reputation for high-quality products at affordable prices.

In November last year, Amneal acquired Ahmedabad-based injectibles maker Puniska Healthcare Pvt Ltd for a deal worth USD 93 million (approx ₹700 crore) to further enhance company's injectibles capabilities in India. Amneal has a presence in India across eight locations, with five plants located around Ahmedabad, one each in Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam and Dahej, Gujarat, for injectibles, oral solids and API manufacturing.

Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Amneal, said, "We are elated to extend Amneal’s operations in India - a place close to our hearts. We look forward to working with the Indian stakeholders to make healthy possible through increased access to the latest innovations in essential medicines.

On his appointment, Shyamakant Giri, Managing Director and President, India Business and Emerging Markets, Amneal Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said, "With Amneal’s 20+ year legacy of strong R&D, expansive portfolio and know how, I believe we can deliver substantial value in addressing the country’s medical requirements and offer solutions to numerous health concerns."

Giri has over two decades of experience in leading business divisions and strategic operations of Indian and multinational organisations. In this new role, he will be responsible for Amneal's commercial expansion and growth in India, Africa, Gulf, CIS and South Asian markets, a company statement said.

