Ampere announces price cut; electric scooters to cost less up to ₹9,000

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on June 18, 2021

The price reduction due to subsidy revision in FAME II policy, says COO.

Ampere Vehicles, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced the price cut of up to ₹9,000 on its electric scooters which is based on the recent FAME II subsidy revision policy by the government.

Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business (2 and 3-Wheeler), Ampere Electric, said in a statement, “With significant subsidy revision in FAME II policy, the scheme makes EV affordable as more and more customers can now go for it. Ampere will pass the subsidy benefits to its customers making Ampere electric scooters more affordable to people and help strengthen our customer base.”

Ampere is one of the fast-growing EV brands in the country and has been focusing on clean mobility solutions and bringing affordable and sustainable electric scooters for last-mile connectivity. Ampere Electric assures its 80,000 EV customers with 330 outlets in 260 towns and cities across the country.

The revised price of Ampere electric scooters

Model

Old Price

(Ex-Showroom, Bangalore)

Revised Price post FAME II subsidy

(Ex-Showroom, Bangalore)

Zeal

Rs. 68,990

Rs, 59,990

Magnus Pro

Rs. 74,990

Rs. 65,990

Published on June 18, 2021

