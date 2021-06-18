Ampere announces price cut; electric scooters to cost less up to ₹9,000

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Ampere Vehicles, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced the price cut of up to ₹9,000 on its electric scooters which is based on the recent FAME II subsidy revision policy by the government.
Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business (2 and 3-Wheeler), Ampere Electric, said in a statement, “With significant subsidy revision in FAME II policy, the scheme makes EV affordable as more and more customers can now go for it. Ampere will pass the subsidy benefits to its customers making Ampere electric scooters more affordable to people and help strengthen our customer base.”
Ampere is one of the fast-growing EV brands in the country and has been focusing on clean mobility solutions and bringing affordable and sustainable electric scooters for last-mile connectivity. Ampere Electric assures its 80,000 EV customers with 330 outlets in 260 towns and cities across the country.
The revised price of Ampere electric scooters
Model
Old Price
(Ex-Showroom, Bangalore)
Revised Price post FAME II subsidy
(Ex-Showroom, Bangalore)
Zeal
Rs. 68,990
Rs, 59,990
Magnus Pro
Rs. 74,990
Rs. 65,990
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...