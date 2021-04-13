Companies

Amplus Solar acquires Wilson and Sterling’s rooftop solar assets

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 13, 2021

Amplus Solar has a portfolio of over 800 MW catering to over 200 commercial and industrial customers

Amplus Solar on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 17 on-site operational solar projects from Sterling and Wilson Private Ltd. totalling a capacity of 7.2 MW.

Spread over Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka, these projects have been supplying solar power to 13 leading industrial, commercial, and institutional customers, Amplus Solar said in a statement.

“We remain open to acquisition of assets that meet our standards and add Amplus’ operational excellence to these assets” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, CEO & MD of Amplus Solar.

Published on April 13, 2021

