As part of the silver jubilee celebrations, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, has earmarked ₹65 crore for providing free healthcare services. This is an addition of ₹25 crore to its annual expenditure of ₹40 crore for free treatment.

The comprehensive range of medical services covered within this budget includes paediatric cardiology, renal transplant, knee replacement, bone marrow transplant, paediatric liver transplant, and fibro scan.

Since its establishment in 1998, Amrita Hospital has spent ₹816 crore for free treatment, which benefitted 59,287,728 patients until 2022.

The silver jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated on June 4 by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which he will also inaugurate a state-of-the-art research centre spanning 185,000 sq ft at Amritapuri, as well as another facility covering 96,000 sq ft adjacent to Amrita Hospital in Kochi. Veena George, the State Minister for Health and Woman and Child Development, will also be present at the inaugural event

Amrita Hospital already boasts an active and dynamic research centre, which includes the research centre at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, spanning 3 lakh square feet.

“Overall, the hospital has successfully treated a remarkable 196,295,527 patients, and now, the goal is to reach 50 million. The 25-year projects and plans will extend until May 2024, all driven by the steadfast belief in delivering quality healthcare services rather than focusing solely on quantity. We will be offering 240 free deliveries as part of the 25 years plans,’’ said Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Vice Chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and Vice President of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Prem Nair, Group Director of Amrita Hospitals, said, “The upcoming expansion will build upon our existing research programmes, focusing on genomics, nanotechnology, informatics, and cell biology. Furthermore, we are actively developing our 3D printing technology and AI machine programmes through collaborations with various centres. Our research programs extend beyond individual institutions, as we proudly maintain over 300 international collaborations in clinical excellence, education, research innovations, and industry partnerships. These collaborations have enabled ground-breaking discoveries and the development of cost-effective, high-quality products, benefiting a larger number of patients. We are also planning to expand the peripheral outreach program in Geriatrics.”

