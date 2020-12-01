Amul ranks 8th in IFCN’s global dairy processors rankings

Dairy giant Amul has ranked 8th among the top 20 global dairy processors in India as assessed by the international dairy research body IFCN Dairy Research Network on Tuesday.

Amul, a brand of dairy cooperative major Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), was ranked 12th in a similar ranking in 2012. As per the ranking, Amul reported milk intake of 10.3 billion kg annually, much ahead of other global dairy brands. This is more-than-double growth over 4.54 billion kg of milk intake reported in 2013.

The IFCN, in its Dairy Processors Report 2020, extended its research to better illustrate how milk processors are contributing to the three dimensions of sustainability i.e. people, planet and profit.

The report, which was released during a webinar today, is useful for understanding how much milk processing and its companies are contributing to society, and how to develop successful strategies in the dairy sector in general.

Reacting to the development, RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF, tweeted: “Amul ranked #8 in the list of top 20 dairy processors in the world as per IFCN’s latest ranking. We were #18 in 2012, that too operating mainly in one state of one country.”

Sorted on the parameter of milk intake per annum, Dairy Farmers of America topped the global list of dairy processors with 29 billion kg followed by New Zealand’s Fonterra at 21.9 billion kg; French major Groupe Lactalis stood third with 20 billion kg; followed by Danish dairy player Arla Foods and Swiss multinational food player Nestle at 13.7 billion kg each.

Dutch multinational FrieslandCampina ranked sixth at 11.8 billion kg and Canadian dairy player Saputo stood at seventh position with 10.5 billion kg marginally higher than India’s Amul at 10.3 billion kg.