Anand Mahindra expresses his love for Peugeot Metropolis 3-wheeled scooter

The report further revealed that it is highly unlikely that the model will hit the Indian market anytime sooner. However, the trend for such scooters may shoot up in India.

The Peugeot Metropolis comes powered by a 400cc PowerMotion LFE engine. The motor is capable of churning out a maximum power of 35 bhp against the peak torque of 38 Nm. The unit comes mated with an automatic gearbox. The Peugeot Metropolis scooter features a braking system, that is jointly developed by Continental and Nissin. The company also offers an Anti-Lock Braking System as standard, a report by carandbike mentioned.

The Metropolis is a three-wheeled scooter that was launched in the Chinese market a couple of years ago. The visual design is enhanced by a large apron upfront featuring twin headlamps. The scooter gets blacked windscreen with a Peugeot logo on it, as per the carandbike report.

Elated with the news, Mahindra also asked for a cost-effective variant of the model for India and tweeted: "Have always loved this monster-The Metropolis-by Peugeot Motorcycles (a @MahindraRise Company)An awesome chariot for SWAT teams. Now we need its home team, the French Govt, to deploy it! @EmmanuelMacron And Prakash, what about a cost-effective variant for India?"

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, took to microblogging site Twitter to pour his love for the Peugeot Metropolis 3W scooter from Mahindra's French Subsidiary, which has recently been inducted into the Guangdong Police SWAT teams' fleet.

