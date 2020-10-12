Anil Ambani case: HC sends notice to Chinese banks

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The Delhi High Court has issued notice to three state-owned Chinese banks — Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China — on an application for impleadment in the case related to invoking personal guarantees of Anil Ambani.
Ambani had approached the Delhi court after the SBI moved to invoke alleged personal guarantees given by him for loans taken by Reliance Communications.
Also read: 3 Chinese banks to pursue legal options to recover $717-m debt
Separately, the three Chinese banks had also filed a suit in a UK court against Ambani for recovering more than $700 million. The UK court had ruled in favour of the Chinese banks.
Ambani then asked the Delhi court to implead the three Chinese banks with the ongoing case against SBI.
A spokesperson for Ambani said: “...the Delhi High Court inter alia passed the following orders: SBI’s application for interim moratorium under Section 96 of the IBC to continue was accepted, thereby protecting SBI’s interests; since SBI had based its application to continue the moratorium on the basis that the three Chinese banks may attempt to enforce a UK court order, the Division Bench issued notice on the application for impleadment of the three banks in the proceedings before the Delhi High Court.”
Also read: Reliance Naval’s revival left floundering as key bidders walk out
The High Court has fixed the cases for hearing on November 10, allowing all parties to complete pleadings. The Chinese banks had sought action against Ambani over an alleged breach of a personal guarantee on a debt refinancing loan of about $925 million that was due to mature in March 2012.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...