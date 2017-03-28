Anil Ambani inducted into the Atlantic Council

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been inducted into the international advisory board of global think-tank The Atlantic Council. Other global business leaders include Thomas Enders, CEO, Airbus Group, Rupert Murdoch,CEO, 21 Century Fox, Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group, and Marillyn A. Hewson, Chairman, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The Atlantic Council is a foreign policy think tank head quartered in Washington, DC. It aims to shape policy choices and strategies and provide a forum for navigating the economic and political changes.

Former Utah Governor and Chairman of the Atlantic Council, Jon M. Huntsman, said:“The Atlantic Council’s presence in South Asia and in particular India is growing at a rapid pace and Anil’s presence on our board could not be more timely.”

Other notable members of the board include Zbigniew K Brzezinski, former US national security advisor, Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Swede and Lord Robertson, former secretary general of NATO.