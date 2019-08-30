Anmol Feeds sets up shop in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Anmol Feeds Pvt Ltd, an animal feed producer, has expanded its operations to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets.

The firm, which has been selling its products in the Northern, Eastern and North-Eastern markets, has introduced its Nouriture brand of products.

“Nouriture meets the growing demands of livestock farmers for nutritious feed for their animals,” Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds, said. “Telangana has the country’s third largest inland water resource base for fisheries and Andhra Pradesh is one of the leading States in the fisheries sector. These are the perfect markets to launch our shrimp feed and floating fish feed,” he said.