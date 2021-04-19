Procter & Gamble commissions its first in-house solar plant in India at its Hyderabad site

Procter & Gamble(P&G) has commissioned its first in-house solar plant at the company’s Hyderabad manufacturing site. This is P&G’s first site in India to house a solar plant and only the fifth manufacturing site globally.

Spread over 16,000 sq. mt. and comprising nearly 3000 panels, the in-house solar plant has a capacity of 1MW and will reduce P&G’s carbon footprint by an estimated 1030 metric tonnes annually.

Sachin Sharma, Plant Head of the Hyderabad manufacturing site, P&G India, said, “At P&G, environmental sustainability is core to our company operations. Increasing our use of renewable electricity and improving energy efficiencies is a critical part of our sustainability journey.”

He further added, “We are committed to reducing our impact and accelerating our progress in sustainability. All our sites in India are Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill and in 2020, we achieved 100% recycling of multi-layered plastic waste as part of our extended producers’ responsibility. In 2019, we also announced vGROW Environmental Sustainability fund of ₹200 crore to invest in sustainable solutions with partners and suppliers.”

The Hyderabad site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India and focusses on producing its fabric care brands, Ariel and Tide, personal care brand Gillette and baby care brand Pampers.