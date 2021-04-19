Procter & Gamble commissions its first in-house solar plant in India at its Hyderabad site

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Procter & Gamble(P&G) has commissioned its first in-house solar plant at the company’s Hyderabad manufacturing site. This is P&G’s first site in India to house a solar plant and only the fifth manufacturing site globally.
Spread over 16,000 sq. mt. and comprising nearly 3000 panels, the in-house solar plant has a capacity of 1MW and will reduce P&G’s carbon footprint by an estimated 1030 metric tonnes annually.
Also read: Coal India plans SPV for solar power generation
Sachin Sharma, Plant Head of the Hyderabad manufacturing site, P&G India, said, “At P&G, environmental sustainability is core to our company operations. Increasing our use of renewable electricity and improving energy efficiencies is a critical part of our sustainability journey.”
He further added, “We are committed to reducing our impact and accelerating our progress in sustainability. All our sites in India are Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill and in 2020, we achieved 100% recycling of multi-layered plastic waste as part of our extended producers’ responsibility. In 2019, we also announced vGROW Environmental Sustainability fund of ₹200 crore to invest in sustainable solutions with partners and suppliers.”
The Hyderabad site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India and focusses on producing its fabric care brands, Ariel and Tide, personal care brand Gillette and baby care brand Pampers.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...