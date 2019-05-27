The Company had sought approval of the Shareholders by way of Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot for Appointment of Ms. Anjoo Navalkar ( DIN-00270356) as a Director of the Company.



Voting on the Postal Ballot has concluded on May 24, 2019 (deemed date of passing of resolutions). Mr. K. Venkataraman, Senior Associate, BNP & Associates, Company Secretaries, the Scrutinizer appointed for the Postal Ballot has submitted his report in this regard dated May 24, 2019. Upon perusal of the report received from Scrutinizer, the Managing Director and Global CEO of the Company, vide authority given by the Chairman of the Company, has declared today the said Ordinary Resolution as passed with 99.915% majority.



In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following:

1. Results of voting for Postal Ballot as per Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

2. Scrutinizers Report dated May 24, 2019 and

3. Certified copy of the Resolution passed by the Shareholders through Postal Ballot.





Pdf Link: 3I Infotech Ltd. - Results Of Postal Ballot Pursuant To Regulation 44(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com