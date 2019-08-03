7Seas Entertainment Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2019

3. To approve the Directors report for the year end 31st march 2019

4. To approve the notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix date, time and venue of the Company.

5. To fix the book closure dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

6. To appoint scrutinizer for evaluating the voting process for 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

7. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.



