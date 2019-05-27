As per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:



1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Assets and Liabilities for the period ended 31st March, 2019.

3. A certified copy of the Auditors Report on Financial Results issued for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



The Meeting Commenced at 11.00 A.M and ended at 01.10 P.M

Pdf Link: Aarv Infratel Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com