Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH,2019

Pursuant to the applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, please find the Audited financial results (standalone) for the year ended 31st March,2019 as approved by the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held today i.e. 27.05.2019. Declaration with respect to Auditors Report in Audited financial results.

Published on May 27, 2019
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd

