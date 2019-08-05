ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the registered office, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 and to consider other agenda.

Pdf Link: Ace Software Exports Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019 And Approval Of Other Agenda.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com