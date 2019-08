Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Un-audited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019 approved in the Board meeting of the Company held on 06.08.2019.

Pdf Link: Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com