Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2019 And Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 As Per SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019 and Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2019 And Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 As Per SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.