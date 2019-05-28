Adhunik Metaliks Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Delay In Submission Of Financial Results)

Intimation about delay in submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Adhunik Metaliks Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Delay In Submission Of Financial Results)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

