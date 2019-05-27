Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the copy of the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report by Statutory Auditor with declaration by the company for audit report with unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

