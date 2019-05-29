The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2019 , together with Auditors Report.

Pdf Link: Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. - Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com