The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 29*May, 2019 Time 3:00 PM and concluded at 5:00 P.M. has approved the following:-

1. The Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as per IND-AS and affirm their satisfaction over the result of the company.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.

3. The appointment of Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2018-19.

4. The appoint M/s. Varun Golechha and Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-2020.

5 Declaration for Unmodified Opinion for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Antariksh Industries Ltd - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

