ANUP MALLEABLE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



The information contained in the notice is also available at the Companys website www.anupmalleables.com and website of the Stock Exchanges at www.bse-india.com.



Pdf Link: Anup Malleable Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For For Approval Of 1St Quartly Unaudited Financial Result.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com