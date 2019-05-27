Appu Hotels Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March 2019

In accordance with Regulation 52(2)(c), 52(3), 52(4) and 52(7) of Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Listing agreement entered into with BSE Limited, we enclose the following documents.



1. Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2019 as per IndAs format.

2. Audit Report for the year ended from Statutory Auditors.

3. Certificate Received from Managing Director.



These have been approved in the meeting of the Board of Directors held 27th May 2019.



