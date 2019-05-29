In continuation of our letter dated May 21, 2019, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 at Corporate Office of the Company, inter alia considered and approved the following;



1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind - AS) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities.



2. The Audited Consolidated Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind - AS) for the Year ended March 31, 2019 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities.



Pdf Link: Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting & Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com