Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) shall take on record unaudited financial results (provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, duly authenticated and signed by the authorized officials of the Company on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019. Subsequently, these Financial Results will be filed with the Stock Exchanges.

The compliance in this regard is being made under the guidance of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the Company.

Kindly take the above on record.



Pdf Link: Ashapura Minechem Ltd. - Notice Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, In Relation To Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com