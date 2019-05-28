The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019, approved the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, including Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2019, and Statement of Profit & Loss, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended as on that date along with accompanying notes thereto. Accordingly, the Statement of Audited Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as approved by the Board of Directors, is enclosed along with Auditors Report thereon and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) on Stand-alone Results and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification on Consolidated Results







Pdf Link: Asian Hotels (North) Limited - Financial Results For The Financial Year 2018-19 (Stand-Alone And Consolidated)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com