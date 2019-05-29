This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. on 29th May, 2019 have amongst the other matters, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

In this regards, enclosed herewith the following documents:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report for the above mentioned results.

3. Declaration of un-modified opinion by the Company.

The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:00 p.m.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Avance Technologies Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com