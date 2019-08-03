Baid Leasing And Finance Co.Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Intimation Of Quarterly Results On August 13, 2019.

BAID LEASING AND FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Baid House, IInd Floor, 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur 302006 interalia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019 and to take on record Limited review report thereon.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com