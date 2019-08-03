In continuation to our earlier communication dated July 8, 2019, we wish to inform you that the 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Bata India Limited (the Company) was held at Kalamandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700017 on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



In this regard, please find enclosed Voting Results in the prescribed format on the Resolutions passed at the 86th AGM, as declared by the Chairman in compliance with the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Bata India Ltd. - Voting Results Under Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com