Bazel International Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Advance Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of Bazel International Limited Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August, 2019 For The Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Bazel International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bazel International Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday, the 13th Day of August, 2019 at 05:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at D-50 E, 2nd Floor, Chattarpur Enclave, New Delhi -110074, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



The Trading Window for all the designated persons defined in the Code inter alia for the purpose of taking on record the Un-Audited Financial Results, in terms of the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company from July 1, 2019 till 48 Hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company.





