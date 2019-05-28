Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Board Meeting Which Was Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 28Th May, 2019 At 18:00 PM To Inter-Alia Consider The Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Has Now Been Postponed To Thursday, 30Th May, 2019

BERVIN INVESTMENT & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 has now been postponed to Thursday, 30th May, 2019 as decided by the chairman and the board of directors due to some practical difficulty.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com