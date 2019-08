1.Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors.



The Board meeting commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.20 p.m.



Pdf Link: Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com