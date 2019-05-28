Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 28th May,2019 have inter alia transacted the following business(s):-



1. Re-appointment of Mr.Vedant Birla as Chairman & Managing Director w.e.f 28th May, 2019 subject to the approval of members.(Brief profile of Mr. Vedant Birla hereby enclosed as Annexure -A.



2. Approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019





4. A Copy of Statutory Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith.



5. Declaration Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



