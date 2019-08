B.T. Syndicate Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results.

B.T. Syndicate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, inter alia, to consider, approval of unaudited standalonefinancial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in terms of the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in equity shares of the Company is closed from Monday, July 1, 2019 until Friday, August 16, 2019 (both days inclusive) on account of declaration of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

