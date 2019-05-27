Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015, the Standalone Audited Financial Results For half year and year ended on 31.03.2019 are enclosed herewith



1. The above financial results have been duly approved by board of directors at its meeting held today at the registered office of the company.



2. Further Board has also recommended Dividend @2 % per share (i.e. 20 Paise per share) for the financial year

2018-19 if approved by members in upcoming AGM .



3. Board has also considered Issue of Bonus Shares in ratio 1:1 (One Equity Share for Every one Equity Shares held) subject to approval of members at upcoming AGM .



Pdf Link: Captain Technocast Ltd - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR MARCH 31, 2019

