Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e. on May 29, 2019, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

The Results along with the Audit Report, declaration on unmodified opinion on Auditors Report are attached for your records.

The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 PM and concluded at 5.45 PM.



Pdf Link: Chase Bright Steel Ltd. - Result_Financial Result (31.03.2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com