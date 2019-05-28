Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd - Deceleration Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March 2019

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 28th May 2019 has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2019.

We enclose the following.
i. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2019.
ii. Auditors Report on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2019.
iii. Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.

Pdf Link: Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd - Deceleration Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.