Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Approval of Audited Financial Results:

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of our company had approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019. The approved Audited Financial Results along with audit report for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and declaration on the report of auditors with Unmodified opinion are enclosed as Annexure.



The Board of Directors have not recommended any Dividend for the year 2018-19.



The Company is mainly in the business of Hospitals. Hence there is no separate reportable segment as per Accounting Standard 17 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.



The Board of Directors decided to conduct the next Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 28th September, 2019.



The Book-Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting will be from 22.09.2019 to 28.09.2019.

The meeting commenced at 16 Hours and concluded at 18.00 Hours.



