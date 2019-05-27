Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith the audited standalone financial results of the Company in respect of the last quarter along-with the results for the entire financial year together with a statement of assets and liabilities as at 31st March, 2019 which have been approved and taken on record at the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019.



We also submit the Audit Report on the aforesaid financial results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company with unmodified opinion(s) and a declaration to that effect.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:45 P.M.

Pdf Link: Cheviot Co.Ltd. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

