CHROMATIC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Subject: - Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th August 2019 to consider the following:



1) To consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



2) To adapt and approve Directors Report and annexures thereof, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year 2018-19.



3) To approve the date of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.



4) Any other business with the permission of the chair.

You are kindly requested to take the same on record.



Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,



For Chromatic India Limited

Sd/-

Roshni Shah

Company Secretary





Pdf Link: Chromatic India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com