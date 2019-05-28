

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 1/1 Camac Street, Kolkata 700016, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (as amemded), we would like to confirm that Patanjali & Co ,Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Statements.



A copy of the above result along with statement of Assets & Liabilities, Auditors Report is enclosed herewith for your records. A copy of same is also being uploaded on the Companys website www.coastalroadways.com.

The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 3.10 P.M.



Pdf Link: Coastal Roadways Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com