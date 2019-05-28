Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Regulations,), please find enclosed herewith;

Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019.
Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.
Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion..

Copy of Audited Financial Results are also posted on the companys website i.e. www.coralhousing.in

This is for your information and record.

