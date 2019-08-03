Cranex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 As Per Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

CRANEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 03:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company at 57/1, Industrial Area Site-IV, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad-201010 to consider, inter alia, Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended June 30th, 2019.

