Creative Eye Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2019 To Consider And Approve The Un- Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

CREATIVE EYE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 ,this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at the registered office of the Company at "Kailash Plaza", Plot No. 12-A, New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai 400 053 at 11.30 a.m. inter alia, to consider and approve the Un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and also to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair.





Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com