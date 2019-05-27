Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Q.E. & Y.E. 31.03.2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015, Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended & year ended 31.03.2019 (standalone & consolidated) with Auditors Reports.

Pdf Link: Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Q.E. & Y.E. 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

