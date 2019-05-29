Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following documents which have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019:



a. Standalone Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, along with Auditors Reports thereon.

b. A Declaration on Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion for Standalone Financial Results for the financial year ended 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Devoted Construction Ltd - Standalone Annual Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019, Along With Auditors Report.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com