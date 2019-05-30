Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are submitting herewith:



a)Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report issued by M/s. Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company as Annexure A



b)The declaration that the Report of the Statutory Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as Annexure B.



Pdf Link: East Coast Steel Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

