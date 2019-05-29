Ecstasy Realty Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Half Yearly Financial results and Year to Date results of the company along with Auditors report

Pdf Link: Ecstasy Realty Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor