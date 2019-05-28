Kindly refer to our intimation dated 30th April 2019 regarding holding of Board Meeting on 28th May 2019. The Board at their meeting held today approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2019.

Enclosed,Financial Results of the Company in accordance with Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations and Audit Report thereon.Report of the Auditors is with unmodified opinion .



Pdf Link: Eih Associated Hotels Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com