This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, 30th May, 2019, at Acropolis, 13th Floor, 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba, Kolkata - 700107, has, inter-alia, approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, which is enclosed herewith along with the Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and a declaration with respect to the Audit Report with unmodified opinion.



The meeting commenced at 5.30 PM and concluded at 7.45 PM.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Emami Realty Ltd - Results- Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com